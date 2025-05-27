Brendan Gleeson honoured for 'commitment to social justice'

BRENDAN GLEESON has been honoured in his hometown for his acting success and his commitment to ‘social justice’.

The Dubliner, who has starred in the likes of Braveheart, Michael Collins and the Harry Potter films, more recently won critical acclaim for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

This week the star was one of seven people to receive an award from the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain, which marked his “outstanding achievements in acting and social justice”.

His fellow recipients included the groundbreaking athlete Rhasidat Adeleke, former Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton and Fair City actor Bryan Murray and his partner Úna Crawford O’Brien, for their "contribution to the arts, on stage and on screen and for raising awareness of dementia".

Croatian twins Allen and Jay Bobinac were also recognised with awards marking their “outstanding voluntary service to the people of Dublin and their dedication to helping the homeless in the city”.

Team Power of One received an award in recognition of their work raising awareness and funds for Heart Children Ireland and Children’s Heart Centre – CHI Crumlin in memory of Saoirse.

And an award was given posthumously to Isobel Henderson “in recognition of her outstanding service and unwavering dedication to the Girls’ Brigade Ireland”.

Ms Blain presented the awards at a ceremony held at Dublin’s Mansion House.

“These awards are a chance for me to say thank you, on behalf of all the citizens of Dublin, to some people who have made a real difference to the social fabric of life in our city,” she said.

“Some of the award recipients will be well known to many of us, others not so.

“However, they are all very worthy of this award and I am delighted to be able to honour them in this way.”