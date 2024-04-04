Search for missing Paula Elliott stood down as officers find body in River Lagan

A BODY has been found by police officers searching for missing Northern Irish woman Paula Elliott.

The 52-year-old was last seen on March 5 near the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn, Co. Antrim.

Officers searching for Ms Elliott, who was deemed a high-risk missing person, issued several public appeals over the past month in their bid to locate her.

They have confirmed that the body of a woman was recovered from the River Lagan on Monday, April 1.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however we have notified the family of Paula Elliott who was reported missing on March 5,” the PSNI state.

“A postmortem will take place in due course,” they added.

Confirming her death, Ms Elliott’s family said she “will be loved and remembered always by her sorrowing sons, daughter, granddaughter, mother, father, brother, family circle and friends:”.

Ms Elliot leaves behind her sons Stefin and Curtis, daughter Sophia and granddaughter Callie as well as her parents Linda and Harold and her brother David.

Her funeral service will take place at St. Paul’s Parish Church in Ballinderry Road, Lisburn on Tuesday, April 9 at 1.30pm,

It will be followed by burial in Lisburn New Cemetery Blaris Extension.