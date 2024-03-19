Appeal for teenage girls to come forward as 'high risk' Irish woman missing for two weeks

POLICE have appealed for three teenage girls who may have seen a vulnerable Irish woman before she went missing to come forward.

Paula Elliott was last seen near the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn, Co. Antrim on Tuesday, March 5.

Now missing for two weeks, the 52-year-old is described as “high-risk” by PSNI officers investigating the case.

She was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

At the time, Ms Elliott was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

She is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately 5 feet in height, and would have a medium to large build.

PSNI officers have appealed for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Lagan Towpath, Lisburn on March 5 to contact them.

Officers searching CCTV footage have identified a number of people who were in the Hillsborough Road and Lagan Towpath area between 5.50pm and 6.30pm that evening who they wish to speak to.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to three teenage girls who were walking a Staffordshire bull terrier- type dog in the area, and the female driver of a white Vauxhall Astra, in order to ascertain if they may have seen anyone matching Paula’s description,” they confirm.

Anyone with information should contact officers at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.