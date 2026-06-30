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Sharon Shannon fronts campaign to ‘break down stigma’ over hearing conditions
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Sharon Shannon fronts campaign to ‘break down stigma’ over hearing conditions

MUSICAL icon Sharon Shannon is fronting a campaign urging Irish people to get their hearing checked.

Nearly a quarter of people living in Ireland have admitted to never having had a hearing check, newly released data shows.

The study, conducted by Specsavers, revealed that almost 60 per cent of people in Ireland admitted to ‘nodding along’ in conversations they cannot hear.

Sharon Shannon is urging Irish people to get their hearing checked

A further 45 per cent say “hearing difficulties have stolen the joy from social gatherings”, the survey findings state.

Co. Clare born Shannon is hoping to improve the nation’s hearing by partnering with Specsavers on their campaign.

“As a musician, music is my life, my passion, and my connection to the world,” she said this week.

“I understand more than anyone that to fully appreciate music, clear hearing is essential.

“We shouldn’t let missed melodies or quiet conversations keep us from enjoying life’s experiences.”

She explained: “I am incredibly proud to partner with Specsavers for 'The Specsavers Sessions' to champion hearing health and break down the stigma surrounding a change in hearing.

“Music brings communities together and no one should have to miss out on all the incredible gigs taking place due to a change in hearing - especially when a quick, non-invasive, and free hearing check at your local Specsavers can reconnect you with friends, family, and music."

Shannon launched the Specsavers campaign at Monroe's in Galway

As part of the campaign Shannon hosted a live ‘Specsavers Session’ at Monroe's pub in Galway, where she brought together musicians, music lovers, and hearing experts.

"We see firsthand the lonely and isolating impact a change in hearing can have on a person,” Orla Walsh, Director of Audiology at Specsavers Ireland, said.

“When people start to ‘nod along’ with conversations, feel unable to participate, and begin to avoid social gatherings like music sessions and gigs, it’s time to take action.”

She added: “We’re delighted to partner with Sharon Shannon to highlight the importance of clear hearing for all social interactions, whether it be at your local pub enjoying live music, at a gig, or simply enjoying social events with family and friends."

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See More: Hearing, Sharon Shannon, Specsavers

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