Show jumping: James Kernan names GAIN Irish squads for 2021 FEI European Youth Show Jumping Championships

Irish Youth Show Jumping team manager James Kernan is looking forward to the European Youth Championships in Portugal 18th to 25th July.

“We have put together three very strong competitive teams, hopefully we will have a good championships and bring back some medals, We have some very good riders and horses and are excited to see how they perform”

The GAIN Irish squads for 2021 FEI European Youth Show Jumping Championships are as follows:

GAIN Irish U14 (Children On Horses) squad

Alanna Fagan- Ballycarrick Lass (ISH) – 2010 mare by ARS Vivendi (HOLST) out of Roskeen Lux (ISH) by Olympic Lux (KWPN). Bred by Martin Bourke, Co. Tipperary. Owner: Robert Fagan

Chloe Hughes Kennedy- Zuidam (KWPN) – 2004 stallion by Guidam (SF) out of Our Mexico (KWPN) by Indoctro (HOLST). Bred by P. Hoppenreys. Owner: Clare Hughes

Emily Moloney- GVS Goodwins Queen (ISH) – 2012 mare by OBOS Quality 004 (OLD) out of Goodwins Babe (ISH) by Master Imp (TB). Bred by Larry Costello, Co. Kilkenny. Owner: Miriam Moloney

Katie Nallon – Javas True Colours (ISH) – 2008 gelding by Luidam (KWPN) out of Javas Purple Rain (ISH) by Courage II (HOLST). Bred by Judy Murphy, Co. Louth. Owner: Judy Murphy

Isabel O’ Brien- Monsoon Monday (HANN) – 2009 gelding by Montender (KWPN) out of Cheyenne (HANN) by Contendro I (HOLST). Bred by Hartmut Keitel. Owner: Jongschaap Sporthorses BV

GAIN Irish U18 (Junior) squad

Caragh Charlton- Galina (KWPN) – 2011 mare by Cantos (NRPS) out of Luimstra’s Calina (KWPN) by Darco (BWP). Bred by Luimstra. Owner: J Luimstra

Francis Derwin – AHG Whiterock Cruise Down (ISH) – 2009 stallion by Cruisings Mickey Finn (ISH)[TIH] out of Whiterock Touch (ISH) by Touchdown (ISH). Bred by Ann Gannon Clancy, Co. Longford. Owner: Francis Derwin

Ella Quigley- Horinde H (KWPN) – 2012 mare by Tornesch (KWPN) out of Torinde-L (KWPN) by Numero Uno (KWPN). Owner: Dom Webb Horses

Tom Wachman- Atlantic Du Seigneur (SBS) – 2006 gelding by Schilling (SBS) out of Atlanta Sitte Z (ZANG) by Aramis De La Cense (SF). Bred by SA Seigneur. Owner: Coolmore Showjumping

Max Wachman- Brooklyn De Hus (SF) – 2011 mare by Conrad De Hus (HOLST) out of France De Hus (OLDBG) by Fergar Mail (SF). Bred by S.A.R.L. Haras De Hus & Petit Mars. Owner: Coolmore Showjumping

GAIN Irish U21 (Young Rider) squad

Harry Allen- Guinness (KWPN) – 2011 stallion by Nabab De Reve (BWP) out of Heminka (KWPN) by Katell XX. Bred by Frank & Patrice Koster. Owner: Ballywalter Bloodstock

Jason Foley- Clyde Va (HOLST) – 2009 stallion by Caretino 2 (HOLST) out of Valentina VA (HOLST) by Quintero (HOLST). Bred by Allwoerden Manfred Von Seedorf. Owner: Breen Equestrian Ltd & Pelikano Gida Vedis Ticaret Ltd

Sean Monaghan- Dalvaro 2 (KWPN) – 2008 gelding by Calvaro F.C (HOLST) out of Monika (KWPN) by Glendale (KWPN). Bred by R. Knoops. Owner: Nicole Walker

Jack Ryan- BBS McGregor (ISH) – 2012 gelding by Cardento (HOLST) mout of Random Chance (ISH) by Mark Twain (TB). Bred by Marguerite Ryan, Co. Kilkenny. Owner: Marguerite Ryan

Kayleigh Soden- Ard Leaderman (ISH) – 2008 gelding by Luidam (KWPN) out of Essenar Lou La (ISH) by Ard VDL Douglas (KWPN). Bred by Richard & Heather Wright, Co. Meath. Owner: Charlie Soden

The 2021 European Jumping Championships for U14, U18 & U21 athletes will run from July 18th to 25th in Vilamoura, Portugal (POR).

