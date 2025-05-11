Agritech firm Herdwatch opens new global headquarters in Co. Tipperary

HERDWATCH, an Irish agritech company whose cattle management software is used by more than 22,000 farms around the world, has opened its new global headquarters in Co. Tipperary.

The new state-of-the-art site will focus on innovation featuring open, collaborative spaces designed to support software development and customer success.

The 4,000 sq. ft space is in the heart of Roscrea, where the company was founded in 2012 by Fabien Peyaud and the FRS Co-op.

Herdwatch is the leading livestock management software platform in Ireland and Britain and also has teems in the US, Canada and Ukraine.

Opened on Friday, the new site marks a major milestone in the company's expansion journey while reaffirming its commitment to the local area and community.

"Herdwatch is a global industry leader, having an impact on farms around the world," said Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, who opened the new site.

"The Herdwatch innovation is critical to the future of the agriculture sector, as it can help reduce costs on farm enterprises, create efficiencies, support decision making, all the while improving outcomes in a sustainable manner.

"Herdwatch is also a key local employer that is committed to Roscrea community, and I would like to congratulate Fabien and all the Herdwatch team on their growth and success and wish them luck in this exciting new phase of their journey."

'Cutting-edge innovation'

Herdwatch now employs close to 100 people, with almost half of th0se roles based in Roscrea.

It also recently opened an office close to Harper Adams University in Shropshire, Britain's leading agricultural university.

Herdwatch has been digitalising farms and ranches with its award-winning app, enabling smarter, more efficient operations.

It allows farmers to simplify record-keeping, compliance and productivity, empowering them to track livestock, manage breeding and optimise herd health.

By connecting farmers, vets and supply chain stakeholders, Herdwatch fosters collaboration for a more sustainable livestock production sector.

Following the opening of the new headquarters, Herdwatch CEO and co-founder Mr Peyaud thanked the local community for its continued support.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Herdwatch. We're incredibly proud of our roots here in Roscrea," he said.

"What began as a local innovation has grown into a global platform, and we are thrilled to continue our journey from our new home in the heart of the community that first believed in us."

Commenting on Herdwatch's success, Enterprise Ireland CEO Kevin Sherry said: "Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting Irish-owned businesses to start, compete, scale and connect, and this includes pioneering Irish agritech businesses that are having an impact around the world.

"Herdwatch is doing just that with their cutting-edge innovation, enabling farmers and livestock managers to deliver smarter and more efficient operations."