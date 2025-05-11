Man appears in court charged with murder of elderly Irishman in London
News

Man appears in court charged with murder of elderly Irishman in London

A MAN has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of an elderly Irishman in London on Thursday.

Peter Augustine, 58, of Green Lanes in Hornsey, Haringey was charged with the murder of an 87-year-old man in Manor House, Hackney and has also been charged with robbery.

Police have not named the victim pending formal identification, however, he was named in court as John Mackey, a resident of Manor House.

According to the MyLondon website, the PA News Agency has reported that the victim was Irish.

The Met Police and the London Ambulance Service attended Goodchild Road in Manor House shortly before 6pm on Tuesday following reports of a robbery.

"An 87-year-old man was taken to hospital, where [he] sadly died on Thursday, May 8," read a statement from the force.

"His next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.

“Augustine was arrested in Green Lanes, Hornsey, on Thursday, May 8.”

Mr Augustine was remanded in custody and appeared before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was again remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, May 13.

