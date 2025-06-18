Single Irish ticket scoops record-breaking €250m on EuroMillions

A SINGLE ticket bought in Ireland has landed the €250m jackpot in Tuesday's EuroMillions draw, making it the country's highest-ever National Lottery win.

The record-breaking amount eclipses the €175m won by a family syndicate in The Naul, Co. Dublin in February 2019.

According to the National Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a retail outlet in Munster, reports RTÉ.

The winning numbers for last night's draw were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 5.

Irish National Lottery CEO Cian Murphy has urged players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they have landed the mega windfall.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see this incredible and record win for an Irish EuroMillions player," said Mr Murphy.

"We are advising our players to check their tickets and if they are the winner, sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact National Lottery HQ and we will guide you through the claims process."

He added: "While this is a massive win, it can come as a shock to a winner and we advise them to stay calm, get independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can."

The EuroMillions jackpot reached its maximum cap on Friday, June 6, meaning the prize could not grow any further.

The latest mega-jackpot player becomes the 18th winner of the EuroMillions in Ireland and will take the title of the country's largest-ever win.