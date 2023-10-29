Irish lottery chiefs appeal for players to check tickets with time running out to claim €1m prize

LOTTERY chiefs in Ireland are appealing for players to check their tickets as the clock runs down on claiming a prize exceeding £1m.

The owner of the winning ticket, which was purchased in Co. Monaghan in August, has less than three weeks to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said they are 'keeping our fingers and toes crossed that the winner comes forward very soon'.

Meanwhile, a player in Co. Mayo is celebrating this weekend after scooping more than €1m in the EuroMillions' 'Ireland Only Raffle' special draw on Friday.

Hunt is on

The winning ticket in Co. Mayo was bought online and lottery bosses revealed the player was sent a notification to their National Lottery account and a separate email.

However, the hunt continues for the owner of the special Lotto Plus Raffle ticket purchased in person in Co. Monaghan almost three months ago.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Thursday, August 17 at Centra on Main Street in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan for the draw two days later.

The winning raffle number for the draw on Saturday, August 19 was 3249 and each of the tickets with that number won €500.

However, all the tickets with the winning raffle number were also entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was chosen to win an additional €1m.

A National Lottery spokesperson has now urged Lotto players all over the country to check their old tickets before the 90-day limit to claim the prize expires.

"With the claim deadline fast approaching for this Lotto Plus Raffle prize, we are keeping our fingers and toes crossed that the winner comes forward very soon," said the spokesperson.

"A Monaghan player out there has a ticket worth a life-changing amount of €1,000,500.

"The player could be a local to the area or maybe even someone who was passing through Emyvale and decided to buy a ticket on their travels.

"We are hoping that Thursday, August 17 might ring a bell with a player out there who may have purchased their ticket in at Centra on the Main Steet in Emyvale."

Multiple millionaires

Meanwhile, Friday night's EuroMillions winner in Co. Mayo is the 35th person to become a National Lottery millionaire in Ireland this year.

Each twice-weekly EuroMillions draw sees 10 players in Ireland win €5,000 in the 'Ireland Only Raffle'.

However, Friday night’s Special Draw, which are held a few times a year, saw one of those 10 win an additional €1m.

"It's been an incredible 2023 for our players with 35 millionaires made so far and we still have two months of the year to go!" said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"This is the highest number of millionaires that have been made in National Lottery games since way back in 2011 and we're looking forward to meeting with our latest Mayo winner to share in the celebrations."

Friday night’s EuroMillions winner in Co. Mayo and the holder of the ticket purchased in Co. Monaghan are asked to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by email on [email protected]