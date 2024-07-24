Stephen Nolan remains one of the BBC’s top earners
Stephen Nolan and fellow presenter Paul Martin pictured in 2010 (image by James Cridland on Wikimedia)

STEPHEN Nolan remains the BBC's 5th best paid presenter, according to the BBC’ss recently published annual report.

He is also believed to be the highest paid broadcaster based on the island of Ireland.

He was paid between £405,000 and £409,999 directly from the licence fee in 2023-24. This does not take into account The Nolan’s earnings for other TV programmes made for the BBC by his independent production company.

His direct BBC salary puts him on the same level as the news presenter Fiona Bruce, according to the report.

Stephen Nolan's remuneration was for his broadcasting programmes on BBC Radio Ulster, 5 Live and Nolan Live on BBC Northern Ireland.

Born in the loyalist area of Shankill Road area of Belfast, Stephen Nolan (now aged 50) graduated from Queen's University Belfast in 1995.

In total, Nolan has won twelve Sony Radio Academy Awards. Of these, seven are Gold, giving him the record for the most Golds in the history of the awards. Five of these were awarded during his time with Belfast CityBeat radio, including: UK Speech Broadcaster of the Year 2003 and for his show, The Nolan Show, The Speech Programme Award of the Year 2006.

