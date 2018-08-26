Suspect dead, multiple fatalities reported by police after mass shooting in Florida

POLICE in America have reported multiple fatalities following a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the Landing entertainment complex this afternoon.

CNN reports that it believes 11 people were shot, four fatally.

In a short statement, Sheriff Mike Williams of Duval County said a suspect was dead at the scene and there were no outstanding suspects.

He added that the suspect was a white male and they were currently working to confirm his identity.

Sheriff Williams revealed that deceased victims also remained at the scene.

It is believed the shooting happened during a video game competition.

The event was being streamed live online and footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

Sheriff Williams confirmed they had had a copy the video and urged anyone else with footage of the incident to contact them.

He added that the scene had now been cleared.

Earlier Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office revealed a SWAT team was carrying out a methodical search of the Landing and were finding many people hiding in locked areas.

It had urged anyone still hiding to call 911 and wait until officers reached them, stressing they should not come running out.