Man still in custody in connection with suspicious death aboard ferry

A MAN remains in custody after being arrested by Gardaí at Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford, yesterday evening in connection with the death of a woman on a ferry coming from Fishguard, Wales.

The Stena Nordic passenger ferry was about half an hour from making landfall when what police describe as a ‘serious incident’ took place. Following the ship’s docking, the body of a woman was discovered in a bathroom at around 5pm.

It is understood that the man in custody had been in the bathroom at some point during the disturbance, following an argument which had erupted between a small group of people who knew each other. The disturbance was enough to draw the attention of other passengers aboard the full ferry.

The nature of the event itself is yet to be determined and Gardaí are still trying to ascertain the exact cause of the woman’s death. Her death is being treated as suspicious, however, and results of a post-mortem are still pending.

Gardaí were first alerted to the ‘unexplained death’ after receiving an emergency call from the ship’s captain. A crime scene was declared as soon as the ship made landfall and a man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours before police make a decision on whether or not he should be charged.

Inquiries are still being made of other passengers who were aboard the ship at the time of the incident and a thorough review of all available CCTV is still in the process of being carried out.

Two Stena Line sailings between Rosslare and Fishguard – one at 7.30pm last night and one at 1.30am this morning – were cancelled. A separate Stena Line sailing at 8.15am this morning was also cancelled.

Gardaí have said that they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.