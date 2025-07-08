Man arrested after explosives discovered by Gardai
News

A MAN has been arrested in Co. Monaghan following the discovery of a number of attempted improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The devices were found by Gardaí in searches across the northeast and southwest of Ireland, the force has confirmed in a statement.

“As part of the investigation into the discovery of a number of attempted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Northeast and Southwest of the country, a male (40s) was arrested on Sunday, 6th July 2025,” they said.

“The male was arrested during an operation on Sunday evening involving National, Regional and local Garda units in County Monaghan,” they added.

The man is currently being held at a Garda Station in the north western region.

“An Garda Síochána continues to liaise with our colleagues in the PSNI in relation to this investigation,” the police force said,

“As this is an ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time,” they added.

