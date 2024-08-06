Tánaiste urges travellers to say safe as record number of Irish people die abroad

IRISH travellers are being urged to stay safe while on holiday as new figures show a record number of fatalities were recorded abroad last year.

Some 381 Irish people died abroad in 2023, new figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs show.

That is a marked increase on the figures for 2022, where 340 deaths abroad were recorded, and 2021, which recorded 220 deaths.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has urged travellers to take care and follow government guidelines while away from home in order to stay safe.

“My Department, through its network of Embassies and Consulates abroad, as well as a dedicated team in Dublin, offers 24-hour assistance for Irish citizens who may find themselves requiring help when abroad,” he said.

“Already this year, we have seen a 17 per cent increase in consular cases when compared with the first six months of last year.”

He added: “I urge anyone travelling abroad to purchase comprehensive travel insurance. If you are travelling within the EU carry both a valid Passport Card and a European Health Insurance Card.

"I also encourage citizens to follow the current advice issued by the HSE regarding heat health, such as avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and limiting physical activity to cooler parts of the day.”

Referring to his Department’s youth travel campaign ‘Make the Right Memories’, the Tánaiste added: “Many young people are travelling overseas independently for the first time this summer.

“They will encounter circumstances unfamiliar to them that can present additional risks abroad.

"However, by looking out for themselves, and the friends they travel with, they can ensure that, together, they ‘Make the Right Memories’.

“Simple actions like remembering to keep your phone charged and sharing live locations with friends, especially on nights out, can have a hugely positive impact on travel safety.”

Regarding the record number of Irish fatalities abroad recorded last year, Mr Martin’s department confirmed: “Irish people are travelling abroad in greater numbers, and with greater frequency than ever before.

“Based on consular assistance statistics, 2023 saw the highest number of deaths of Irish citizens overseas reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

They added: “More than one-in-five of all new consular cases in 2023 related to the death of an Irish citizen overseas.”