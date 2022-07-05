Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow
Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow

THE TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is due to visit Kyiv tomorrow where he is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

His visit will follow an invitation issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation between the two around a fortnight ago.

During the conversation, Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Martin for Ireland's support for Ukraine's bid for EU membership.

Mr Martin is currently in Poland, from where he will travel to Kyiv.

He will become the latest of western leaders who have visited the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding region in recent weeks and months to meet its president and view the impact of the war.

Foreign leaders have used the opportunity to express solidarity and pledge support for the war-torn country.

Mr Martin's visit to Kyiv is the first official visit of an Irish Taoiseach to Ukraine.

