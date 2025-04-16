Teenager dies, second injured after tractor collision in Co. Leitrim

ONE teenager has died and a second injured following a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor in Co. Leitrim.

The incident occurred on the R204 at Aghavilla, Carrigallen at around 3.10pm on Tuesday.

A male passenger on the tractor, aged in his late teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male driver, also in his late teens, was taken to Cavan General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon on (071) 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.