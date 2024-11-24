Man dies and woman seriously injured in Co. Leitrim collision

A MAN has died and a woman left seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co. Leitrim.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 7am on Thursday in Derryherk on a local road between Kinlough and Garrison.

A man in his 20s, who was an occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the morgue at Sligo University Hospital.

The other occupant, a female in her 40s, was transferred to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.