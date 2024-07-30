Tributes to ‘true sportsman’ killed in collision in Co. Cork

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who was killed in a collision on a road in Co. Cork.

Finbarr Coleman died when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a single vehicle collision in Ballynamona, Kinsale at around 1.30am on July 27.

Aged in his 40s, the Innishannon man died “tragically as a result of an accident” his family confirmed in a statement this week.

He will be “sadly missed” by his “loving brothers, sister-in-law Fiona, adored niece and best friend Katie C” they add.

He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Theresa.

Paying tribute, local GAA club Valley Rovers, of which he was a member, remembered Mr Coleman as “a true sportsman in every sense of the word”.

“As a clubman he was an ever present at every occasion be it match, county final, homecoming or fundraising event, whatever it was you could be guaranteed Finny would be supporting the Rovers,’ they explained.

“He was a committed player, mentor, supporter and above all friend to everyone in Valley Rovers.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone in the Rovers family.”

The Newman family described Mr Coleman as “a positive presence in people's lives”.

“In the Valley Rovers' dressing room he exuded positivity and fun, and his characteristic smile lifted all and raised spirits before battle,” they said.

“He was serious, though, about his hurling, and was a fine player for the Rovers.”

Mr Coleman’s funeral will take place at 12 noon tomorrow (July 31) at St. Mary's Church in Innishannon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to the Cork collision to come forward.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested following the incident has since been released without charge.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.