Twitter buys Irish mobile engagement platform OpenBack

TWITTER HAS bought Irish mobile software platform, OpenBack, for an undisclosed fee.

The start-up is to be integrated into Twitter and will wind down its own operation, before shutting on 19 April 2022.

Founded in 2015, OpenBack is a platform that aims to make apps more engaging through device-side control of push notifications. OpenBack makes it easier for mobile apps to process data on-device without needing to go through a third-party server.

This device-side control of push notifications makes apps more engaging and improves privacy, Twitter claims.

"We are excited to announce that OpenBack is joining Twitter!" the company's website reads.

"We are so grateful to all of our customers and supporters along the way as we've worked to make push notifications truly user first. With Twitter's positive impact on the world, we are very excited to become part of the Twitter team and continuing building the future of notifications there."

Jay Sullivan, head of Consumer Product at Twitter said the "best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter."

"But irrelevant notifications are a distraction. With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging.

We’re so excited about this; @christian_ryder, @theapprocks and I set out 6 years ago to try and make push notifications truly user first for billions of people in a new way, and this opportunity to work with @Twitter fulfils that in so many ways more than we ever imagined. https://t.co/VyKkA97939 — David Shackleton (@dshackleton) April 12, 2022

"OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first. We’re thrilled to have them join the flock and look forward to seeing their impact."

In a tweet, OpenBack CEO David Shackleton said that the goal of OpenBack was to make push notifications “truly user first” for billions of people in a new way, and that the opportunity to work with Twitter fulfills that goal.