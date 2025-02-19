Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash
News

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash

Drugs with a street value of more than €950,000 were seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

TWO people have been arrested after gardaí seized more than €1m in drugs and cash following an operation in Dublin on Tuesday.

The discovery was made following a search of a residential property in the Old Bawn area, Dublin 24.

Controlled drugs — including cannabis, cocaine and ketamine — with a combined estimated street value of approximately €950,000 were found.

Gardaí also seized in excess of €231,000 in cash, bringing the total seizure to more than €1m.

A man and a woman, both in their late 20s, were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in the Dublin Region.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting the distribution of controlled drugs and was conducted by Community Gardaí and the Drugs Unit based at Tallaght Garda Station.

