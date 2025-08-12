India day celebrations called off in Dublin after recent attacks

INDIA DAY has been postponed for the first time since its launch in 2015, amid growing concerns over a wave of racist attacks targeting the Indian community.

Originally scheduled to take place this Sunday at Farmleigh House in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, the event was called off by the Ireland India Council following what it described as an increasingly hostile environment, both offline and online.

While organisers emphasised that there were no specific safety threats to the event itself, they cited the damaging impact of social media narratives and the broader national climate as key reasons behind the cancellation.

Prashant Shukla, co-chair of the Ireland India Council, said it was a hard decision but ultimately the right one.

He noted that the risk of even a single incident stemming from the negative perception online was too great, stating, “The main purpose of India Day is friendship and the celebration of freedom, not only by the Indian community but also the Irish community.”

The cancellation comes in the wake of a series of disturbing incidents that have sparked alarm within the Indian diaspora.

Last month, a newly arrived Indian man was violently assaulted and stripped in Tallaght, Dublin.

The attack was recorded and widely circulated on social media.

In another incident, a six-year-old Irish-Indian girl was attacked and racially abused outside her home in County Waterford.

These attacks are part of a broader pattern that Indian community leaders say has escalated since early 2024, following the Dublin riots the previous November.

The India Day festival typically attracts thousands of attendees and hundreds of performers.

Its sudden cancellation has not only disappointed participants but also highlighted the rising tension felt by many Indian residents.

The Irish government has responded with a series of high-level meetings.

Tánaiste Simon Harris met with representatives of the Indian community earlier this week and strongly condemned the attacks, calling them “despicable” and “deeply concerning.”

He acknowledged the Indian community’s vital role in Irish society, especially in the healthcare sector and other essential services.

Harris expressed particular concern about the involvement of children and teenagers in recent attacks, calling for a review of existing laws to ensure that youth offenders face appropriate consequences.

He also criticised the role of social media in amplifying hatred and misinformation, suggesting that platforms were enabling the normalisation of racist ideologies among young users.

“Social media can’t be the Wild West,” he said, calling for stricter regulation and mandatory age verification.

The Ireland India Council is calling for stronger legislative action, including the recognition of these assaults as hate crimes, a cross-departmental task force on youth violence and racism, enhanced policing and greater accountability for parents of underage offenders.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin described the attacks as “truly shocking” and called on Irish society to stand in solidarity with Indian families.

He praised the Indian community’s contributions to healthcare, public services, and parish life, while condemning those spreading hate through social media as “vile” and “blasphemous”.

Archbishop Michael Jackson of the Church of Ireland also urged a coordinated, national response to the rising racism.

Despite the cancellation of the main India Day event at Phoenix Park, another celebration organised by the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland is set to go ahead this Sunday in Merrion Square.

The Indian Embassy in Dublin has released a public advisory urging citizens to take precautions and avoid isolated areas.

A vigil also took place outside the Department of Justice last month by members of the Indian community.

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy said he expects the incoming Garda Commissioner to prioritise tackling hate crimes and called for a stronger policing response, particularly considering how some assaults have been recorded and shared online.

He emphasised that both the physical attacks and their digital amplification are equally unacceptable.

Shukla expressed hope that India Day can be rescheduled later this year, possibly in September or October, depending on how the situation evolves.

“We want to balance the counter-narratives,” he said, referring to the false claims circulating online about the Indian community. “It is time to call out those who peddle racial hatred.”