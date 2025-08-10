Three in court after more than €1.2m in cash seized in Dublin
Three in court after more than €1.2m in cash seized in Dublin

The operation targeted an organised crime group involved in drugs and money laundering (Image: An Garda Síochána)

THREE people have appeared in court after more than €1.2m in cash was seized in Dublin as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group.

A man in his 50s was arrested after gardaí stopped and searched a car in Donnybrook on Thursday and found €197,760 cash.

In a follow-up operation in Dublin 2 later that day, a man in his 30s and another in his 40s were arrested.

During searches of a number of properties in south Dublin, gardaí seized an additional €1,086,175 in cash, bringing the total amount seized to €1,283,935.

Gardaí said the organised crime group is involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and money laundering activities in the Dublin area.

"The three arrested men were since charged and have appeared before the courts. Investigations are ongoing," read a statement from gardaí.

