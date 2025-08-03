Indian Embassy in Ireland issues warning to citizens over physical attacks

A WARNING has been issued by the Indian Embassy in Ireland over the risk of physical attacks on Indian citizens in the country.

The advisory also urged people to take 'reasonable precautions' when out and about in the country.

The move follows a racially-motivated attack on an Indian man in Tallaght last month.

Organisers of a protest march held in Dublin last weekend in the wake of the attack said such incidents are growing in frequency but are under-reported.

'Avoid deserted areas'

The warning from the embassy was posted on its social media accounts on Friday, as well as appearing as a pop-up on its website.

It was also shared on twitter/X by Akhilesh Mishra, the Indian Ambassador to Ireland.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently," it reads.

"The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard.

"At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours."

The alert also provided emergency contact details for the embassy for anyone affected.

A statement from the embassy last week said it was in touch with the victim of the Tallaght attack and his family, adding: "All the requisite assistances are being offered."

Attack

The victim of the Tallaght attack, who had only been in Ireland for a week, was reportedly beaten and striped from the waist down after being set upon by a gang of teenagers in the Kilnamanagh area in the early evening of Saturday, July 19.

Footage of the bloodied victim was shared online, alongside false claims that he had been acting inappropriately with children prior to the attack.

"We are aware of misinformation and disinformation in circulation regarding the circumstances prior to this assault — this baseless speculation is completely false," read a statement from gardaí.

"An Garda Síochána has recorded this incident as racially-motivated and it is being investigated as such."

Last Saturday's protest march to the Dáil was supported by numerous organisations including United Against Racism, Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, Migrant Nurses Ireland and Unite the Union.

The previous day, a silent protest was held at the Department of Justice.by members of the Indian community in Ireland, while an anti-racism vigil took place later that evening in Tallaght.