Two men detained after more than €7m of cocaine seized at Rosslare

TWO men have been arrested following the seizure of cocaine worth around €7.2m at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs, weighing approximately 104kg, were discovered on Thursday as part of a joint operation between Revenue officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested on Friday and are being detained at garda stations in Wexford and Kerry.

Meanwhile, cannabis with an estimated value of €16m was seized at the Co. Wexford port on Saturday.

The drugs, comprising around 783kg of herbal cannabis and 70kg of cannabis resin, were found in an unaccompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao, Spain.

They were discovered as a result of risk profiling with the assistance of detector dog Jasper and an X-ray scanner.

No arrests have been made, although gardaí say investigations are ongoing.