'Terrible tragedy': Taoiseach offers condolences to family of garda who died in line of duty

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has offered his condolences to the family of a garda who lost his life in the line of duty in Co. Dublin today.

Garda Kevin Flatley, 49, died after he was struck by a motorcycle shortly before 1pm in North County Dublin while on duty with the Roads Policing Unit.

He is the 90th member of An Garda Síochána to lose their life in the line of duty.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said Garda Flatley's death would be felt across the country.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Garda Kevin Flatley who lost his life while on duty in north Dublin today," said Mr Martin.

"Our gardaí serve with courage and dedication each and every day to keep the public safe and to prevent crime.

“The loss of a garda while on duty will be keenly felt by those who knew him, in communities across Ireland and to all members of An Garda Síochána.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to all those in mourning following this terrible tragedy."

'Dedicated service'

In a statement, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was 'deeply saddened' by the death of his colleague.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with Kevin's family and friends," he said.

"We also think of Kevin's colleagues at the Roads Policing Unit, Dublin Castle.

"Kevin, 49 years of age, has over 26 years of dedicated service to An Garda Síochána and the people of Ireland.

"Garda Kevin Flatley is the 90th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the performance of duty.

"Kevin was on duty this afternoon, serving the public by endeavouring in keeping them safe on our roads.

"His death is a terrible reminder of the dangers faced by Gardaí."

'Risks'

Meanwhile, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher also offered his condolences on Garda Flatley's death.

"The loss of an officer is felt across the entire policing family and our thoughts are with his family, friends and An Garda Síochána colleagues at this difficult time," he said.

"Kevin's death is a stark reminder of the risks that police officers face every day as they work to protect the public and keep people safe.

"His dedication, service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

A statement from gardaí said Garda Flatley was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident on the R132 in Lanestown.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and urged road users who may have camera footage and were in the area at the time of the incident to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station at 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.