Criticism over spread of misinformation following stabbing of garda in Dublin

A SENIOR Garda figure has criticised the spread of misinformation following the stabbing of a probationer garda in Dublin city centre on Tuesday.

The unprovoked attack happened in the Capel Street area at around 6pm while the garda was on a routine high-visibility patrol.

He was later discharged from hospital while a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme today, Paul Cleary, Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, said the quick spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the incident was 'concerning'.

"Unfortunately, we see it every day," he said. "We have some people with their own agenda trying to use incidents like this to inflame situations for their own ends.

"We would always say to people to make sure that they get their information from credible media sources.

"There was very inaccurate misinformation and disinformation went out online after this incident very quickly, so it is concerning."

In an earlier statement, Mr Cleary said the incident highlighted the risks faced by members of An Garda Síochána.

"This evening's unprovoked assault is indicative of what gardaí can face when they go out on duty to keep people safe," he said.

"There is not always video footage or content shared online, but we experience it in our day-to-day duties and it's a difficult aspect of the job.

"Assaults of this nature will never be acceptable or tolerated.

"Our colleague has our full, steadfast support and the range of welfare services will be extended to him when he feels up to it."