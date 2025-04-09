Walsh: US tariffs unlikely to stall air travel recovery

WILLIE Walsh, the Dublin-born Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has weighed in on the impact of U.S. trade tariffs on the aviation industry.

Walsh has indicated that the threatened tariffs are unlikely to derail the post-COVID surge in travel demand. While acknowledging the uncertainty they introduce, he noted the airline sector has historically shown resilience in the face of such challenges.

In an interview with Reuters in April 2025, Walsh described the Trump administration's approach as potentially a "net positive" for the sector, by encouraging consolidation. He called the situation a "wake-up call" for Europe, adding: "I think the Trump administration has caused that to happen much more quickly than I had expected."

Walsh has also expressed concern over rising trade tensions and their impact on air cargo, urging governments to prioritise dialogue over tariffs. In a recent IATA press release, he said: "Rising trade tensions are, of course, a concern for air cargo. With equity markets already showing their discomfort, we urge governments to focus on dialogue over tariffs."

Despite the turbulence, Walsh believes the global airline industry remains well-equipped to adapt.

About IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the global trade body for airlines, representing over 300 carriers worldwide — or around 80 percent of global airlines. It advocates for safe, efficient, and sustainable air travel, sets industry standards, and facilitates cooperation among airlines. Headquartered in Geneva, IATA plays a key role in global aviation policy and operations.

Two of Ireland’s main airlines are members of IATA:

Aer Lingus: The flag carrier of Ireland, Aer Lingus has been an IATA member since its founding in 1936.

ASL Airlines Ireland: A Dublin-based cargo airline, also an IATA member.

Ryanair, like several other prominent low-cost carriers such as easyJet, Norwegian, and Southwest, has opted not to join IATA. This aligns with their business model, which prioritises operational independence and cost minimisation.

In addition, many IATA services are accessible to non-members on a pay-per-use basis, allowing airlines like Ryanair to remain outside the organisation while still accessing essential services.

Willie Walsh: From Cockpit to Global Aviation Leader

Walsh began his aviation career aged 17 as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus, later becoming a Boeing 737 captain. He earned an MBA from Trinity College Dublin and went on to serve as CEO of Aer Lingus (2001–2005), British Airways (2005–2011), and International Airlines Group (2011–2020). In April 2021 he became Director General of IATA.