Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission

AER LINGUS has confirmed a new partnership with Mayo woman Dr Norah Patten who is set to become the first Irish person ever to go to space.

The Irish airline has agreed a two-year deal in which it will provide travel for Dr Patten as she makes regular trips between Ireland and North America to prepare for her space mission.

In June 2024 it was revealed that Dr Patten, who hails from Ballina, but now lives in Dublin, had been selected as one of three research astronauts who will fly to space on Virgin Galactic’s new Delta Class spaceship.

The commercial flight is being planned by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) to advance the scientific knowledge and operational insights gained from their inaugural IIAS-01 research spaceflight with Virgin Galactic which took place in 2023.

The crew of their second flight, which is due to launch in 2026, will include IIAS bioastronautics researchers Kellie Gerardi of the United States, Dr Shawna Pandya of Canada, and Ireland’s Dr Patten.

“Aer Lingus is proud to announce its partnership with Dr Norah Patten as she prepares for her groundbreaking mission to become the first Irish person in space,” the airline said this week.

“With a shared commitment to building new connections and inspiring exploration, Aer Lingus will partner with Norah as she prepares for her first ever research spaceflight,” they added.

“A trained aeronautical engineer and passionate champion of STEM education, Norah has devoted herself to inspiring future generations of scientists, engineers, and trailblazers,” they explained.

“As she moves closer to making history, Aer Lingus has pledged its support through a two-year partnership, ensuring she can travel between her home in Ireland and North America—the hub of her groundbreaking research preparation.”

In advance of her spaceflight, Dr Patten is undergoing intensive training and conducting advanced research at the National Research Council (NRC) in Canada, working alongside her fellow researchers, Dr Pandya and Ms Gerardi.

The Irish woman previously admitted her dream of going to space started when she first visited the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland at the age of 11.

Now destined to become the first Irish person in space, she will continue to travel between Dublin and North America as she prepares for her spaceflight.

Her preparation has included spacesuit testing and evaluation, microgravity research, as well as undertaking high-G flights designed to experience gravitational force.

“My mission to become the first Irish person in space is a huge undertaking and I’m grateful to Aer Lingus for their support on my journey,” Dr Patten said this week.

“As the flag carrier of Ireland, Aer Lingus has long inspired people to travel and to explore new destinations,” she added.

“This partnership with Aer Lingus will enable me to travel seamlessly to North America to continue my practical preparation and research, with each step bringing me closer to making this dream a reality.

“Together, I hope we can ignite the imaginations of young dreamers, encouraging them to undertake their own adventures – wherever they may be.”

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive Officer, said the company’s vision aligns perfectly with Dr Patten’s.

“At Aer Lingus, our mission is to connect people, places, and possibilities - and Dr Norah Patten’s extraordinary journey to become the first Irish person in space is the perfect embodiment of that spirit,” she said.

“Her determination proves that with ambition, dedication, and the ability to dream big, anything is possible,” she added.

“We are immensely proud to support Norah as she embarks on this historic journey over the next two years.

“This is a once-in-a-generation milestone for Ireland, and we have no doubt that her mission will inspire people across the nation and beyond to pursue their own aspirations.

“Norah is a true trailblazer, paving the way for Irish women in STEM and leaving a legacy that will resonate for generations to come.”