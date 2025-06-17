Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission
News

Aer Lingus partners with Dr Norah Patten ahead of historic space mission

Dr Norah Patten (Pic: Naoise Culhane)

AER LINGUS has confirmed a new partnership with Mayo woman Dr Norah Patten who is set to become the first Irish person ever to go to space.

The Irish airline has agreed a two-year deal in which it will provide travel for Dr Patten as she makes regular trips between Ireland and North America to prepare for her space mission.

In June 2024 it was revealed that Dr Patten, who hails from Ballina, but now lives in Dublin, had been selected as one of three research astronauts who will fly to space on Virgin Galactic’s new Delta Class spaceship.

Dr Norah Patten (Pic: Naoise Culhane)

The commercial flight is being planned by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) to advance the scientific knowledge and operational insights gained from their inaugural IIAS-01 research spaceflight with Virgin Galactic which took place in 2023.

The crew of their second flight, which is due to launch in 2026, will include IIAS bioastronautics researchers Kellie Gerardi of the United States, Dr Shawna Pandya of Canada, and Ireland’s Dr Patten.

“Aer Lingus is proud to announce its partnership with Dr Norah Patten as she prepares for her groundbreaking mission to become the first Irish person in space,” the airline said this week.

“With a shared commitment to building new connections and inspiring exploration, Aer Lingus will partner with Norah as she prepares for her first ever research spaceflight,” they added.

IIAS bioastronautics researchers Dr Shawna Pandya of Canada, Kellie Gerardi of the United States and Ireland’s Dr Norah Patten (Pic: Virgin Galactic)

“A trained aeronautical engineer and passionate champion of STEM education, Norah has devoted herself to inspiring future generations of scientists, engineers, and trailblazers,” they explained.

“As she moves closer to making history, Aer Lingus has pledged its support through a two-year partnership, ensuring she can travel between her home in Ireland and North America—the hub of her groundbreaking research preparation.”

In advance of her spaceflight, Dr Patten is undergoing intensive training and conducting advanced research at the National Research Council (NRC) in Canada, working alongside her fellow researchers, Dr Pandya and Ms Gerardi.

The Irish woman previously admitted her dream of going to space started when she first visited the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland at the age of 11.

Dr Norah Patten and colleagues pictured at the Irish Embassy in Canada (Pic: DFA.ie)

Now destined to become the first Irish person in space, she will continue to travel between Dublin and North America as she prepares for her spaceflight.

Her preparation has included spacesuit testing and evaluation, microgravity research, as well as undertaking high-G flights designed to experience gravitational force.

“My mission to become the first Irish person in space is a huge undertaking and I’m grateful to Aer Lingus for their support on my journey,” Dr Patten said this week.

“As the flag carrier of Ireland, Aer Lingus has long inspired people to travel and to explore new destinations,” she added.

“This partnership with Aer Lingus will enable me to travel seamlessly to North America to continue my practical preparation and research, with each step bringing me closer to making this dream a reality.

“Together, I hope we can ignite the imaginations of young dreamers, encouraging them to undertake their own adventures – wherever they may be.”

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive Officer, said the company’s vision aligns perfectly with Dr Patten’s.

“At Aer Lingus, our mission is to connect people, places, and possibilities - and Dr Norah Patten’s extraordinary journey to become the first Irish person in space is the perfect embodiment of that spirit,” she said.

“Her determination proves that with ambition, dedication, and the ability to dream big, anything is possible,” she added.

“We are immensely proud to support Norah as she embarks on this historic journey over the next two years.

“This is a once-in-a-generation milestone for Ireland, and we have no doubt that her mission will inspire people across the nation and beyond to pursue their own aspirations.

“Norah is a true trailblazer, paving the way for Irish women in STEM and leaving a legacy that will resonate for generations to come.”

See More: Aer Lingus, Dr Norah Patten, Space, Virgin Galactic

Related

Walsh: US tariffs unlikely to stall air travel recovery
News 2 months ago

Walsh: US tariffs unlikely to stall air travel recovery

By: Mal Rogers

Flights between England and Ireland among hundreds cancelled due to pilot strike
Travel 11 months ago

Flights between England and Ireland among hundreds cancelled due to pilot strike

By: Fiona Audley

Hundreds of Aer Lingus flights cancelled as pilot strike action underway
News 11 months ago

Hundreds of Aer Lingus flights cancelled as pilot strike action underway

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Entrance to Cork Airport renamed in honour of rock legend Rory Gallagher
News 1 day ago

Entrance to Cork Airport renamed in honour of rock legend Rory Gallagher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man threatened with handgun during Co. Antrim hijacking
News 1 day ago

Man threatened with handgun during Co. Antrim hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Businessman Michael Carey steps down from two state agencies following late account filings
Business 1 day ago

Businessman Michael Carey steps down from two state agencies following late account filings

By: Gerard Donaghy

Global building engineering and consulting firm Introba opens first Ireland office
Business 2 days ago

Global building engineering and consulting firm Introba opens first Ireland office

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pat Finucane's widow welcomes appointment of former Court of Appeals judge to chair inquiry into husband's murder
News 2 days ago

Pat Finucane's widow welcomes appointment of former Court of Appeals judge to chair inquiry into husband's murder

By: Gerard Donaghy