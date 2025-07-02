'Warm, caring, fearless': President Higgins leads tributes following death of Brother Kevin Crowley

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has led the tributes following the death of Capuchin friar, Brother Kevin Crowley, at the age of 90.

Br Kevin founded the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin in 1969 after being moved by the plight of homeless people in the city.

Over the course of the centre's history, Br Kevin — who is originally from Enniskeane, Co. Cork — oversaw much of its development in response to the needs of homeless people.

Br Kevin, who welcomed the late Pope Francis to the centre in 2018, retired from his role in August 2022.

"His commitment to people who were poor, homeless or in need in any way was a hallmark of the man who felt compelled to express his Capuchin Franciscan values through concrete actions," read a statement from the centre.

In his tribute, President Higgins said Br Kevin 'made an invaluable contribution to the people of Dublin city'.

"I was deeply honoured to meet with Br Kevin on many occasions throughout the years and to share in his company," said the president.

"Br Kevin was a warm, caring, yet fearless man, who dedicated his life to living his Christian faith in dedication to those most in need.

"Br Kevin leaves a wonderful legacy to all those whose lives to which he made such a difference."

'Warmth and decency'

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald described Br Kevin as 'a champion of the poor and of those who fall on hard times'.

"A proud son of Cork, his relentless work in the Capuchin Centre here in Dublin is the stuff of legend. He lived for others and changed lives," she said.

"He was a man of deep faith and real modesty. He loved people and worked every day to help those in need.

"He believed fully that nobody should be forgotten or left behind.

"Every time I met Br Kevin, his warmth and decency shone through.

"The legacy he leaves us is a legacy of love and the belief that a person can make a difference."

Archbishop of Dublin Fr Dermot Farrell said Br Kevin changed the lives of those he helped while seeking nothing in return.

"Br Kevin devoted his life to the service of the poor," he said.

"His work with the Capuchin Day Centre staff and volunteers transformed the lives of the poor and marginalised in our city who availed of its services, from misery and despair to hope and love.

"He was always able to see Christ in the people he met. His was a love that reached out with no questions asked of those who sought assistance."

'Unwavering commitment'

The Salvation Army in Ireland said they hoped their own work would be a 'consolation to all who mourn Br Crowley's passing'.

"He was a man of faith, compassion, and action who devoted his life to those most in need," read a statement from the charity.

"His unwavering commitment to dignity, kindness, and inclusion changed countless lives.

"We in the Salvation Army share in his values and mission of supporting our most vulnerable people particularly those experiencing homelessness."

Core to Br Kevin's vision and the Capuchin Day Centre's mission is the unconditionality of access irrespective of age, race, gender, nationality and religious or political beliefs.

Those who come to the centre are not asked for any personal information, or about their reasons for accessing its services.

This unique openness, fostered by Br Kevin, led to the Capuchin Day Centre becoming a bedrock of homeless services in Dublin and a reliable safety net for the most vulnerable in society.

When Br Kevin founded the centre in 1969, around 50 people accessed it regularly — today, that number has grown to more than 1,000 hot breakfasts and dinners served each day.