Funeral of Brother Kevin hears how he was 'fearless, relentless' in pursuit of justice for poor

THE FUNERAL of Brother Kevin Crowley has heard how he was 'fearless [and] relentless' in his pursuit of justice for the poor in Ireland.

The Capuchin friar, who founded the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin in 1969, was remembered at his funeral Mass at St Mary of the Angels church in Dublin on Saturday.

After more than five decades, the centre he founded has gone from supporting 50 regular visitors to serving more than 1,000 hot breakfasts and dinners each day and was visited by Pope Francis in 2018.

Br Kevin passed away in his native Cork earlier this week at the age of 90, having retired from his role with the centre just three years ago.

"He was a tireless advocate for those with no voice," Brother Patrick Flynn told those gathered at the church to bid farewell to Br Kevin.

The Capuchin friar's funeral took place following a procession that passed the centre he founded, while people lining the streets applauded as the cortege passed.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins was in attendance at the funeral, as was recently-elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by Commandant Joe Glennon.

Addressing those gathered, Brother Richard Hendrick welcomed both of Br Kevin's 'families' — his biological relatives as well as the staff and volunteers at the Capuchin Day Centre he founded.

"While Br Kevin was the inspiration and the face, as it were, of the work of the centre, without all of you, there would be much less reason for our gathering," he said.

"We thank you for all you were to Br Kevin, for all you are to us Capuchin Friars, and for all you do to keep that vision alive of a place of refuge and Franciscan welcome in the heart of the city open to all."

He later quipped: "Yesterday, we heard that there would be two minutes of silence — one in Dublin and one in Cork — before the GAA matches take place.

"I think it's probably Kevin's greatest, shall we say, achievement that as a Cork man he has finally silenced Dublin!"

Delivering the homily, Br Patrick said Br Kevin had a simple mission in life — 'feed and house the poor'.

"He couldn't understand why in our country, we couldn't solve this problem," he continued.

"You see, he was the kind of man who didn't see problems, he only saw challenges."

He added: "He was at one with his people, reaching out with his loving, generous, compassionate heart.

"He was our conscience, reminding us of our obligation to support and help our sisters and brothers who are caught in the poverty trap with no way out unless we bend down to lift them up.

"He was fearless, relentless in his pursuit of justice for the poor.

"I've no doubt that his great spiritual father, St Francis — also known as the Poor Man of Assisi — is embracing him today for the love and compassion he extended to all throughout his religious life for God's poor.

"Kevin always had a particular love and affection for the weak and vulnerable people in our country."

Br Patrick concluded by sharing his own personal memories of Br Kevin.

"I remember him as a brother, a friend for over 60 years," he said.

"He wasn't perfect, he could be feisty and challenging when he disagreed with you but what he did have in abundance was a generous and companionate heart and that is what made the man.

"Kevin, thank you for your good example you gave us Capuchins and also to the people of Ireland for inspiring us to be kinder, more thoughtful and more generous to our poor sisters and brothers who live among us."

Following the service, Br Kevin was laid to rest at Dardistown Cemetery in Dublin.