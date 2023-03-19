Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone
News

Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone

Celtic fans raise their scarves during You'll Never Walk Alone ahead of their game with Hibs on Saturday (Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images)

CHILDREN from St Roch's Primary and Deaf School in Glasgow have put together a sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

The performance was created as part of a week of action from the Centre for Access to Football in Europe (CAFE) to promote access to football and society for people with disabilities.

St Roch's is a Catholic primary school in Glasgow that has provision for deaf learners, with the school's vision for pupils being 'Be the Best You Can Be'.

The children pre-recorded their version at Celtic Park, which was then shown on the big screen ahead of the Hoops' Premiership clash with Hibs on Saturday, with almost 60,000 fans joining in.

"We hope this initiative will really shine a light on kids who face real challenges in their everyday lives, but who tackle these with such determination and positivity," said Alexis Dobbin, Celtic's Disability Access Officer.

"In association with CAFE, the Week of Action is hugely important to us as a club, allowing us all to think about the importance of allowing access for all to football."

CAFÉ estimates that around 500,000 disabled people in Europe are active football supporters.

The organisation hopes that by working to make sport accessible to disabled fans, it can act as a catalyst for disability-inclusive change in wider society.

'Celtic open to everyone'

Also as part of the CAFE Week of Action, the Celtic and Hibs players took to the field through a special Guard of Honour featuring young supporters there to welcome both teams on to the park and to promote access for all.

Celtic has also recently launched a special lanyard for supporters who are affected by a hidden disability to make staff aware of fans who may require additional assistance.

"It is very important that we continue to work together and keep real focus on this issue," club captain Callum McGregor said ahead of Saturday's game.

"Celtic will always be open to everyone.

"Celtic Park offers one of the best sporting experiences possible and we want everyone to be able to share in this and be part of our club."

Celtic ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday thanks to goals from Jota, Hyeongyu Oh and Sead Haksabanovic after Josh Campbell's penalty had given 10-man Hibs the lead in the first half.

See More: Celtic, Centre For Access To Football In Europe, St Roch's Primary And Deaf School, You'll Never Walk Alone

Related

Tragedy hits former politician Tommy Sheridan as mum dies in house fire
News 6 days ago

Tragedy hits former politician Tommy Sheridan as mum dies in house fire

By: Fiona Audley

Celtic fans take aim at Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross with x-rated banner
News 1 month ago

Celtic fans take aim at Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross with x-rated banner

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We're privileged to share a dressing room with him': Postecoglou praises key player as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0
News 1 month ago

'We're privileged to share a dressing room with him': Postecoglou praises key player as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man with links to Kinahan crime gang is convicted of passport fraud
News 6 hours ago

Man with links to Kinahan crime gang is convicted of passport fraud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting
News 9 hours ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Six new seafood trails launched exploring coastal locations in Northern Ireland
Travel 2 days ago

Six new seafood trails launched exploring coastal locations in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts
News 2 days ago

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts

By: Irish Post

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post