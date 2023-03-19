Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone

CHILDREN from St Roch's Primary and Deaf School in Glasgow have put together a sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

The performance was created as part of a week of action from the Centre for Access to Football in Europe (CAFE) to promote access to football and society for people with disabilities.

St Roch's is a Catholic primary school in Glasgow that has provision for deaf learners, with the school's vision for pupils being 'Be the Best You Can Be'.

The children pre-recorded their version at Celtic Park, which was then shown on the big screen ahead of the Hoops' Premiership clash with Hibs on Saturday, with almost 60,000 fans joining in.

🧏‍♂️ Kids from St Roch’s Primary and Deaf School in Glasgow have been working hard to create a magnificent sign language performance of one of Celtic’s greatest anthems, 'You’ll Never Walk Alone'.🍀@cafefootball | @celticfcDAO | #TotalAccess pic.twitter.com/6wcDQFFDWk — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 18, 2023

"We hope this initiative will really shine a light on kids who face real challenges in their everyday lives, but who tackle these with such determination and positivity," said Alexis Dobbin, Celtic's Disability Access Officer.

"In association with CAFE, the Week of Action is hugely important to us as a club, allowing us all to think about the importance of allowing access for all to football."

CAFÉ estimates that around 500,000 disabled people in Europe are active football supporters.

The organisation hopes that by working to make sport accessible to disabled fans, it can act as a catalyst for disability-inclusive change in wider society.

'Celtic open to everyone'

Also as part of the CAFE Week of Action, the Celtic and Hibs players took to the field through a special Guard of Honour featuring young supporters there to welcome both teams on to the park and to promote access for all.

Celtic has also recently launched a special lanyard for supporters who are affected by a hidden disability to make staff aware of fans who may require additional assistance.

"It is very important that we continue to work together and keep real focus on this issue," club captain Callum McGregor said ahead of Saturday's game.

"Celtic will always be open to everyone.

"Celtic Park offers one of the best sporting experiences possible and we want everyone to be able to share in this and be part of our club."

Celtic ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday thanks to goals from Jota, Hyeongyu Oh and Sead Haksabanovic after Josh Campbell's penalty had given 10-man Hibs the lead in the first half.