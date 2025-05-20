Tributes following death of popular Irish publican in London

SINGER Niall McNamee has paid an emotional tribute following the death of a popular Irish publican in London.

Brendan Connolly, of Connolly’s bar in Chiswick, died suddenly on Sunday, May 20.

Paying tribute this week, McNamee described the publican as a “legend” who was the first person he spoke to when he arrived in the capital and remained a long-term friend and supporter as his career blossomed.

“When I moved to London at 17, I was in an empty box room, in an empty flat in Chiswick, alone for the first time,” McNamee recalled.

“I took a stroll down the road and found Connolly’s Pub. Thank God. Brendan was the first person I spoke to in London.

“Connolly's became the centre of my world for a couple of years, a place of safety.

“An embassy where I was able to build up relationships and a friendship group that still lasts today.”

He added: “Brendan gave me my first ever paid gig in London.

“And when I moved on and out of the area, Brendan was at my first proper ticketed gig and he even gave me a good chunk of money to sponsor some programmes I’d had made to make the gig affordable with a band.

“It was always great to bump into him. I’m sad that when I’m back in the area and I pop into Connolly's, there wont be a chance to catch up.

“Rest in peace Brendan, thanks for everything.”

Tributes have also been paid by the Chiswick Celtic Football Club who said they were “devastated to hear that our friend, supporter and sponsor Brendan Connolly passed away on Sunday”.

“Brendan has supported the Pintmen since we formed in 2019, not just through sponsorship, but through hosting us every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday after training and matches, helping us to organise fundraisers for the club and allowing us to host events/recruit players through the pub,” they explained.

“Brendan gave Chiswick Celtic a place to call home and made every player feel welcome, win lose or draw.

"Brendan was a great supporter of the club, and helped us celebrate our highest highs, and drown the sorrows of our not so high moments.

“Brendan will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and everyone at the club. Our weekends will not be the same without him.”

The club has further confirmed that it will be “honouring Brendan’s memory in the near future”.

The Republic Of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club (London) also paid tribute this week, remembering Mr Connolly as a “great supporter of our club” who “attended Ireland games at home and abroad over the years and supported all of our events especially our annual charity quiz as a sponsor”.

“He will be sorely missed and we are thinking of his friends and family at this time,” they added.