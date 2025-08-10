'Paddy's seen enough': Bookmaker Paddy Power pays out on Celtic title win after just two games

IRISH bookmaker Paddy Power revealed on Sunday it was paying out on a Celtic title win — just two games into the new season.

The company made the call following the Hoops' 2-0 win at Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon, which put them top of the table with six points.

Meanwhile, Rangers have picked up two points after drawing their opening two fixtures under new boss Russell Martin.

Announcing the news, Paddy Power said it had decided to bite the bullet and make the early call to avoid 'nine months worrying about a title race that we all know is never going to happen'.

"Celtic and Rangers fans, you're welcome," they added.

'Insurmountable'

It's still early days in the Scottish Premiership and while Celtic looked much improved against Aberdeen, they laboured to a late win on the opening day last week at home to St Mirren.

Rangers were undone by a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Motherwell last weekend and after a red card yesterday, the 10 men saw a late winner chalked off for offside at home to Dundee.

However, despite the fine margins with 36 games to go, Paddy Power has made the bold call.

🚨 EARLY PAYOUT! 🚨 Right, we've seen enough. We're paying out on Celtic to win the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership! Applies to all singles and multis, online and retail. No max stake. 18+ GambleAware | #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/0AFhvRPsfx — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 10, 2025

"Celtic are the Scottish champions yet again! At least, that's what we fully expect to be saying come the end of the Scottish Premiership this season," read a statement on their website.

"We know we're only two games in but after Brendan Rodgers' men continued their 100 per cent record with a 2-0 win at Aberdeen on Sunday, a four-point gap to Rangers, who have drawn twice, already seems insurmountable.

"Paddy's seen enough and he's paying out on all bets on Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership (singles and multis) this season, both in-store and online.

"There's no max stake and winnings will be in online accounts shortly."

Can Gers boss prove Paddy Power wrong?

Despite the domestic results, Rangers saw off Panathinaikos in their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie and are 3-0 up after the first leg of their third round tie against Viktoria Plzeň.

While the Gers have won just one of the last 14 titles, fans know that you write a new manager off at your peril.

Ange Postecoglou began his Celtic reign with three defeats in his first six league games in the 2021-22 season to trail reigning champions Rangers by four points.

A draw the following week left them trailing their rivals by six points as the Hoops endured their worst league start for 23 years.

However, they lost no more league games that season, dropping just 10 points from the remaining 93 on offer to go on and win the title by four points.

Martin will no doubt be hoping to make Paddy Power eat their words and he will soon have a chance to prove them wrong with Rangers facing Rodgers' side in the first derby of the season on August 31.