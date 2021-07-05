World’s oldest bottle of whiskey sells for staggering sum at auction
News

World’s oldest bottle of whiskey sells for staggering sum at auction

A BOTTLE of whiskey purported to be the oldest in existence has smashed all expectations at auction to sell for a staggering six-figure sum.

The ultra-rare bottle of Old Ingledew Whiskey had been expected to fetch somewhere in the region of $20,000 to $40,000 at a sale overseen by Skinner Auctioneers.

But the flurry of bidding witnessed during the auction saw the final price for the spirit skyrocket to an astonishing $137,000, according to CNN.

Originally, the bottle of whiskey was thought to date back to 1850.

However, recent laboratory tests by the University of Georgia and University of Glasgow revealed is, in fact, much older.

Using a sample of liquid taken from the bottle scientists were able to determine, via carbon testing, that the whiskey was most likely bottled at some point between 1763 and 1803.

That dates it all the way back to the times of the Revolutionary War.

An already fascinating bottle of the iconic spirit, this one has even more of a back story given that it once belonged to John Pierpoint Morgan, a Wall Street financier and the founder of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

According to Barron’s, he obtained it on a business trip to Georgia and it was later gifted to future US Supreme Court justice and South Carolina governor James Byrnes in the early 1940s.

Two other bottles were given to US Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt (a cousin) and Harry S. Truman. This is the only one still intact.

Despite the staggering fee paid out and the age, the whiskey is still some way off being the world’s most expensive though.

That honour belongs to a similarly bottle of Macallan Fine and Rare 60-Year-Old 1926 that sold for $1.9 million in 2019.

See More: Alcohol, Auction, Whiskey

Related

Ireland is officially one of the most expensive places in Europe for alcohol
News 1 week ago

Ireland is officially one of the most expensive places in Europe for alcohol

By: Rachael O'Connor

Guinness unveils new Guinness-glazed Chocolate Stout Donuts
News 3 weeks ago

Guinness unveils new Guinness-glazed Chocolate Stout Donuts

By: Jack Beresford

A Beginner's Guide To Drinking Irish Whiskey
News 1 month ago

A Beginner's Guide To Drinking Irish Whiskey

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery
News 21 minutes ago

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery

By: Rachael O'Connor

Warwickshire GAA league title within sights for Roger Casements
Sport 2 hours ago

Warwickshire GAA league title within sights for Roger Casements

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Honours even in Darley Abbey as Erin Go Bragh seal league
Sport 2 hours ago

Honours even in Darley Abbey as Erin Go Bragh seal league

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Prosecutors drop Troubles-era murder cases against two former British soldiers
News 3 hours ago

Prosecutors drop Troubles-era murder cases against two former British soldiers

By: Fiona Audley

Huge fire in Strabane 'after coffin factory struck by lightning'
News 5 hours ago

Huge fire in Strabane 'after coffin factory struck by lightning'

By: Rachael O'Connor