2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

THE 2022 TOUR Championship, the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup will take place from Thursday to Sunday, 25-28.

The final event will take place at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It will mark the end of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Here are the details for the event in Atlanta

1st hole Tee time

Players

11:45 a.m. Aaron Wise

11:55 a.m.Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:05 p.m.K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

12:15 p.m.Corey Conners, Brian Harman

12:25 p.m.Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

12:35 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

12:45 p.m Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama

1:05 p.m.Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:15 p.m.Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas

1:25 p.m.Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

1:35 p.m.Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m.Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m.Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

2:05 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury.

How to watch

Uk

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf from 5.30

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm

American

Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.

Prize money

$75,000,000

Defending champion

Patrick Cantlay

Course

Par 70

FedEx Cup Standings