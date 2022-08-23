2022 Tour Championship details, Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

THE 2022 TOUR Championship, the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup will take place from Thursday to Sunday, 25-28.
The final event will take place at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It will mark the end of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Here are the details for the event in Atlanta
1st hole Tee time
Players
11:45 a.m. Aaron Wise
11:55 a.m.Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
12:05 p.m.K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston
12:15 p.m.Corey Conners, Brian Harman
12:25 p.m.Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
12:35 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa
12:45 p.m Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
12:55 p.m Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
1:05 p.m.Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:15 p.m.Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas
1:25 p.m.Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm
1:35 p.m.Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
1:45 p.m.Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy
1:55 p.m.Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
2:05 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury.
How to watch
Uk
Thursday: Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm
Friday: Sky Sports Golf from 5.30
Saturday: Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm
Sunday: Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm
American
Golf Channel: 1-6 p.m.
Prize money
$75,000,000
Defending champion
Patrick Cantlay
Course
Par 70
FedEx Cup Standings