Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down
News

Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down

A PENSIONER has been assaulted during an attempted hijacking in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in Dromore during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, a man in his 70s, was left distressed by the incident and are now appealing for information.

"It was reported that a man aged in his 70s left his home in the Beech Grove area at around 12.30am to move his car, when he was approached by a man in his early 20s," said Inspector Browne of the PSNI.

"The young man demanded his car keys, which were refused, and implied that he had a gun.

"As the older man went to go back to his home, the younger man punched him three times to the head, making further threats towards him before leaving.

"This was a distressing ordeal for the victim, who has been left shaken by the incident, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone with camera footage, to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 88 of May 4.

See More: Down

Related

Four men arrested after houses damaged and woman assaulted in Co. Down
News 25 minutes ago

Four men arrested after houses damaged and woman assaulted in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition
News 3 days ago

Appeal over key witness after Co. Down shooting leaves man in critical condition

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences lined to EncroChat
News 2 weeks ago

Co. Down man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences lined to EncroChat

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Migrants will be taught Irish language to help develop a ‘sense of identity’ in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Migrants will be taught Irish language to help develop a ‘sense of identity’ in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Locations of nine new speed cameras confirmed – with another 100 planned for Ireland
News 2 days ago

Locations of nine new speed cameras confirmed – with another 100 planned for Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Ireland Secretary urges those seeking justice for Troubles victims to fully engage with new Commission
News 3 days ago

Northern Ireland Secretary urges those seeking justice for Troubles victims to fully engage with new Commission

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Co. Armagh
News 3 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former priest from Ireland jailed for historical abuse of young boys in London
News 3 days ago

Former priest from Ireland jailed for historical abuse of young boys in London

By: Gerard Donaghy