Pensioner assaulted during attempted hijacking in Co. Down

A PENSIONER has been assaulted during an attempted hijacking in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in Dromore during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, a man in his 70s, was left distressed by the incident and are now appealing for information.

"It was reported that a man aged in his 70s left his home in the Beech Grove area at around 12.30am to move his car, when he was approached by a man in his early 20s," said Inspector Browne of the PSNI.

"The young man demanded his car keys, which were refused, and implied that he had a gun.

"As the older man went to go back to his home, the younger man punched him three times to the head, making further threats towards him before leaving.

"This was a distressing ordeal for the victim, who has been left shaken by the incident, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone with camera footage, to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 88 of May 4.