Young woman dies after falling at Cliffs of Moher

A WOMAN has died after falling at the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon while the woman, aged in her 20s, was visiting the popular tourist attraction with friends.

According to RTÉ News, the Coast Guard, RNLI and members of An Garda Síochána responded to the incident.

The woman's body was recovered from the water at around 3pm by an RNLI lifeboat.

"Gardaí and emergency services conducted an operation following reports of an incident at the Cliffs [of] Moher this afternoon," read a statement from gardaí.

"The body of a woman, aged in her early 20s, was removed from the water by emergency services."

A post mortem examination is expected to take place at University Hospital Limerick.