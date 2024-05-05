Four men arrested after houses damaged and woman assaulted in Co. Down

FOUR men have been arrested after houses were damaged and a woman assaulted in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in the Brookfield Mill area of Banbridge on Saturday morning.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived but were detained after crashing their car into a field several miles away.

"Officers received a report on Saturday morning, May 4 that a number of windows had been broken at two properties in the Brookfield Mill area of the town," said Inspector Browne of the PSNI.

"It was also reported a woman was assaulted in one of the properties and sustained a head injury.

"A white coloured car was understood to have left the scene and the suspect vehicle was located by police this morning in the Dromore area.

"The vehicle made off from police when officers attempted to stop it and a short time later crashed into a field off the Ballynahinch Road in Dromore.

"Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage."

Police have revealed that one of the men has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The other three remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 352 of May 4.