Mother of Tony McDermott pays tribute to big-hearted son as killer jailed for life

THE MOTHER of a man murdered by his friend after being falsely accused of theft has paid tribute to her big-hearted son after his killer was jailed for life.

Tony McDermott, 38, was stabbed and beaten by Nicholas Ward for two hours during an attack in Lincolnshire in October last year.

Ward had accused Mr McDermott, known as Irish Tony, of stealing two tablets before launching his attack.

The devices were later found in a bag belonging to Ward.

Mr McDermott was discovered by emergency services with 51 knife injuries, including 11 stab wounds, and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Ward was convicted of Mr McDermott's murder on April 26 and on Thursday, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 20 years.

'Unique in every way'

Following the sentencing, Mr McDermott's mother Marie Arbuckle paid tribute to her son.

"We stand united as a family alongside his friends, knowing that the real, our Tony, would never have stolen from a friend like the monster who took his life claimed he did," read a statement.

"Let us tell you a bit about Tony. He had a really big heart which would only be shown to the people closest to him, and he had a massive impact on everyone in the family, especially his siblings.

"His loyalty could never be questioned. From a young age he took on the role of protector, and this rolled into his role as an uncle as well."

She added: "His personality was second to none. He was never shy and would always be silly to make people laugh; there was only one 'Irish' Tony.

"He was unique in every way, even with his fashion which was the brighter the better.

"He never walked into your house, he bounced in, either shouting, 'stick on the kettle' or 'aloha'."

'Massive character'

Ms Arbuckle, a mother and baby home campaigner originally from Co. Derry, said it wasn't just her family grieving her son's loss.

"Since his death we’ve had so many messages from people telling us how Tony had helped them get out of violent relationships, or others about how he just checked in with them on a weekly basis knowing they had problems and seeing if they were OK," she said.

"We have been robbed of this massive character in our lives, but we still have part of Tony here in his six children who are very much like their father, with his straight-talking ways, feistiness, loyalty and some of his sense of humour.

"He would be so proud of all of them, how they have handled their grief being so young.

"He would be proud of every single person — his siblings, family and friends — with how they have pulled together and been there for us even though they are grieving too.

"The family has rallied round and built a bar in his honour in my garden, as well as doing the whole garden which Tony had started but never got to finish."

'Our legend'

Ms Arbuckle added that ward had robbed the world of someone who had a huge impact on everyone who knew him.

"The man who took his life is a monster, and I hope for nothing more than him to rot where he is," she said.

“He robbed five siblings of their brother, six children of their dad, 13 children of their uncle, two children of their godfather, 150 plus more of a family member, loads of true friends of one of their best mates, and a mum and dad of their son

"Tony, my wee man, will never be forgotten by anyone he ever met in his short lifetime.

"The fact that Tony was so brutally taken from us leaves us all with a missing piece.

"Tony (Irish) will always be loved, never forgotten, and always our legend."