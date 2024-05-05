Man nailed to fence in 'sinister attack' in Co. Antrim
POLICE have condemned a 'sinister attack' in Co. Antrim in which a man was nailed to a fence.

The incident, which also saw two vehicles set on fire, occurred in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say they are linking graffiti on a nearby wall to the attack as they appeal for information.

"This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries," said Detective Inspector Lyttle of the PSNI.

Shortly after midnight, it was reported that a man had been discovered nailed to a fence with a nail through each hand.

The man, aged in his 20s, also had injuries to his nose and is being treated in hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

In a public car park near Dundarave Park, two vans — including one belonging to the injured man — were on fire.

Graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of public toilets is being linked to the assault and arson.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned," added DI Lyttle.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this.

"Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

"This happened in a residential area with a number of holiday lets which would be busy during this Bank Holiday weekend and we are asking anyone who noticed anything or who may have dashcam footage to contact us urgently on 101 or confidently to Crimestoppers."

