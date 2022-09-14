A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest senior footballer to play professional football in the UK

A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest senior footballer in history to play professional football in the UK after coming on for his local club Glenavon in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Christopher Atherton played against Dollingstown in the Irish League Cup. Atherton came on as a substitute in the second half. The teenager's side ran out 6-0 winners. He provided the final assist in the drubbing.

Glenavon Football Club is a Northern Irish semi-professional football club that competes in the NIFL Premiership.

Atherton broke Dubliner's Eamon Collins record of 14 years and 323 days set in 1980. Collins made his debut for Blackpool.

Atheron's record is 13 years and 329 days old. This makes him now the youngest senior footballer in the UK.

11-year-old Eric Godpower Marshall is the world record holder for the feat. He made his debut last year when he lined out for Liberian side Gar'ou.



Tonight, Glenavon Academy player Christopher Atherton made his first team debut against Dollingstown in the League Cup. At 1⃣3⃣ yrs and 3⃣2⃣9⃣ days old, he became the youngest player in the UK to play in a first-class match.



Glenavon's Twitter account also added: 'Also, not to mention, his first touch of the ball tonight was an assist! What an amazing debut!!'

Social media users have given mixed opinions on the debut.

Some took issue with the fact that he was so young, whilst others congratulated the record breaker.

"Im sorry any kid at nearly 14 isn't ready to play men's football, the physical side could see the kid get a serious injury. Clearly the club are trying to get a bigger fee from a premier league club most likely by putting into the game," said one Twitter account.

Whilst another account said: " Remarkable! This lad was only born in 2009. 'Remember the name'!"

It remains to be seen if we do remember the name in years to come, but it is some achievement regardless.