Ireland’s most promising young footballers showcased in new TV series

SOME of Ireland’s most promising young footballers feature in a new television series which airs this week.

Football Families goes behind the scenes at Shelbourne F.C.

Filmed during their historic 2024 season under manager Damien Duff, the three-part RTÉ documentary follows the club’s most promising young talent as they strive to make it as professional footballers

“Stats prove that there’s a lot of players who don’t make it,” Shelbourne Academy Director Colm Barron says in the show.

“That percentage that have that mental focus, that resilience to get through – it’s not one in a hundred, it’s one in ten thousand,” he added.

Speaking in the documentary on what it takes to make it, then Shelbourne manager Damien Duff adds: “I hope us winning the league is inspiring the next generation of young boys and girls to work hard and chase their dreams of making it as professional footballers.

“But they can’t get carried away. They may be blessed with talent and work really hard, but most of them won’t make it. That’s how cutthroat football is.”

Duff stood down as manager of the club in June 2025.

The series shows the impact their 2024 success had on the club as well as the younger players and their families.

“For Shelbourne fans, 2024 was the stuff of dreams, with both the men and women’s senior teams winning titles, and the underage squads making a big impact throughout the elite development leagues,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

“Each episode of Football Families tells the stories of different young players and their families, whose lives revolve around football,” they add.

“These teenagers are committed to achieving their dreams in the face of extreme pressure, injuries, and setbacks.

“The series follows them as they endeavour to make the big step up to the league champion squad in the dog-eat-dog world of professional football.

“The chances of making it are slim.”

This series begins on Thursday, July 31 at 10.10pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.