A group of former Irish players are set to take legal proceedings against the IRFU over concussion injuries

A NUMBER OF FORMER Irish rugby players are set to take a case against the IRFU in relation to serious brain injuries picked up during their playing careers.

The Irish Times report that a Dublin law firm known as Maguire McClaffey LLP are set to take the case on. The number of players has not been disclosed.

Senior partner Manus McClafferty said he wouldn't disclose the number but did state by the end of September proceedings will be prepared.



There are Irish players involved, yes,” he said

“I won’t do that. That’s unwise."

“But I can tell you that proceedings are prepared and will, probably, be issued, I believe, by the end of September. I have them ready.”

This comes after a group of professional and semi-professional players have proposed to take legal action against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union for their diagnoses during their careers.

The case has been taken on in UK by Rylands Law.

Rylands represents more than 185 rugby players aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s and the case involves people diagnosed with early-onset dementia and other irreversible neurological impairments.

Last week former Wales captain and former a member of the British and Irish Lions Ryan Jones was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 41

Speaking to the Sunday Times this month, Jones said: "I feel like my world is falling apart.

"I am really scared because I’ve got three children and three step-children, and I want to be a fantastic dad.

"I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not. I don’t know what the future holds.

Steve Thompson an English World Cup winner was also diagnosed early onset dementia and is one of seven other players under 45 with a similar diagnosis proposing to take legal action against World Rugby for failing to protect players.

The group feel the governing bodies were negligent and failed to take reasonable action to protect players from permanent injury caused by repetitive concussive and sub-concussive blows.