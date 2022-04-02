Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic

CELTIC HAVE received a massive boost for Sunday's massive Old-Firm derby against Rangers.

Columbian forward Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out after picking up a muscle injury on international duty.

The Rangers forward was sent home as a precaution and will now miss the game at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old has scored 18 times for the Gers.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed today the 25-year-old who has scored 18 times for the Gers this season won't feature.

Speaking to Ranger's Twitter account the Rangers boss also said he could also miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final clash with Braga.

🔵Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been spotted on crutches days before the Old Firm clash with Celtic.



He picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Colombia. — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 31, 2022

Van Bronckhorst said:

“Unfortunately for all of us he won’t be with us on Sunday, we won’t have him back in the next couple of weeks.

“Morelos will be assessed and hopefully we can give more news after the weekend.”

Rangers trail Celtic by three points at the top of the league.

Rangers go into the penultimate Old Firm league meeting of the season with a Scottish Cup semi-final between the teams at Hampden Park scheduled in between.

Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 in the last derby

Ranger's winger Ryan Jack knows how important the game is to the Rangers

“The last Old Firm, we let ourselves down. We knew it wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t acceptable the performance we went out and gave as a squad and as a team," he said/

“We are behind, we know we are chasing. So on Sunday it’s important we leave everything on the pitch."

The game will take place on Sunday at 12.00