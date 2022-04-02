Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 31: Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

CELTIC HAVE received a massive boost for Sunday's massive Old-Firm derby against Rangers.

Columbian forward Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out after picking up a muscle injury on international duty.

The Rangers forward was sent home as a precaution and will now miss the game at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old has scored 18 times for the Gers.

Speaking to Ranger's Twitter account the Rangers boss also said he could also miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final clash with Braga.

Van Bronckhorst said:

“Unfortunately for all of us he won’t be with us on Sunday, we won’t have him back in the next couple of weeks.

“Morelos will be assessed and hopefully we can give more news after the weekend.”

Rangers trail Celtic by three points at the top of the league.

Rangers go into the penultimate Old Firm league meeting of the season with a Scottish Cup semi-final between the teams at Hampden Park scheduled in between.

Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 in the last derby

Ranger's winger Ryan Jack knows how important the game is to the Rangers

“The last Old Firm, we let ourselves down. We knew it wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t acceptable the performance we went out and gave as a squad and as a team," he said/

“We are behind, we know we are chasing. So on Sunday it’s important we leave everything on the pitch."

The game will take place on Sunday at 12.00

