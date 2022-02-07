Amanda Serrano wants Katie Taylor to accept 12 three-minute rounds for equality
Sport

Amanda Serrano wants Katie Taylor to accept 12 three-minute rounds for equality

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: (l-r) Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul pose for a photo during a press conference at The Leadenhall Building on February 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KATIE TAYLOR'S opponent Amanda Serrano wants the Bray native to accept a rule change ahead of their blockbuster showdown in Madison Square Garden on 30 April.

The Puerto Rican will face the undisputed lightweight champion in Taylor and has requested that their fight change to 12 three-minute rounds, when the pair touch gloves in New York.

The fight between Taylor and Serrano is seen as the biggest women’s fight in boxing ever. It also recorded the second-highest grossing pre-sale ever at the renowned New York City arena.

Serrano has now asked for the stipulation to take place to make it the best fight it can be for the sake of equality.

The pair met press conference in London on Monday and Serrano said:

“The struggle has been real, and I’m super excited and happy that I get to see a little light at the end of the tunnel with this fight with Katie Taylor – we’re making history,”

“I’m a woman for equality. If Katie Taylor’s willing, I’m ready and willing to make these 12 rounds of three minutes [each].

“If we want to make a change... [Let’s do] the same as the men.”

Other female boxers like Claressa Shields and Caroline Dubois have criticized the ruling in the past, with the WBC insisting the rule is because of safety reasons.

But Katie Taylor waved away the suggestion with the customary 10 two-minute rounds in women's boxing expected to stay

“I don’t really feel like that will make a huge change. The fight is already iconic the way it is,” Taylor said.

When Serrano doubled down on her proposal, saying, “

I think we need to make a stand,”

Taylor responded:  “I think we’re already making a stand.”

Taylor (20-0, six knockouts) last fought in December, retaining her titles with a decision win against Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) also last competed in December when she outpointed Miriam Gutierrez.

See More: Amanda Serrano, Boxing, Katie Taylor

Related

Jake Paul believes Taylor v Serrano is "equality as it is meant to be".
Sport 4 days ago

Jake Paul believes Taylor v Serrano is "equality as it is meant to be".

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Boxing promoter slammed for archaic comments on women's boxing ahead of Katie Taylor's fight
Sport 1 week ago

Boxing promoter slammed for archaic comments on women's boxing ahead of Katie Taylor's fight

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano has finally been announced for the 30th of April
Sport 1 week ago

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano has finally been announced for the 30th of April

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Details of the return of four-day St Patrick's Festival in Dublin announced
News 6 hours ago

Details of the return of four-day St Patrick's Festival in Dublin announced

By: Connell McHugh

The head of the FAI has said that Ireland's 2028 Euros bid could unite the country
Sport 6 hours ago

The head of the FAI has said that Ireland's 2028 Euros bid could unite the country

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ryanair voted worst short-haul airline for pandemic refunds
Travel 8 hours ago

Ryanair voted worst short-haul airline for pandemic refunds

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland are the big cheese and favourites for the Six Nations says French star Antoine Dupont
Sport 9 hours ago

Ireland are the big cheese and favourites for the Six Nations says French star Antoine Dupont

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Australia to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated from 21 February
News 9 hours ago

Australia to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated from 21 February

By: Connell McHugh