Amanda Serrano wants Katie Taylor to accept 12 three-minute rounds for equality

KATIE TAYLOR'S opponent Amanda Serrano wants the Bray native to accept a rule change ahead of their blockbuster showdown in Madison Square Garden on 30 April.

The Puerto Rican will face the undisputed lightweight champion in Taylor and has requested that their fight change to 12 three-minute rounds, when the pair touch gloves in New York.

The fight between Taylor and Serrano is seen as the biggest women’s fight in boxing ever. It also recorded the second-highest grossing pre-sale ever at the renowned New York City arena.

Serrano has now asked for the stipulation to take place to make it the best fight it can be for the sake of equality.

The pair met press conference in London on Monday and Serrano said:

“The struggle has been real, and I’m super excited and happy that I get to see a little light at the end of the tunnel with this fight with Katie Taylor – we’re making history,”

“I’m a woman for equality. If Katie Taylor’s willing, I’m ready and willing to make these 12 rounds of three minutes [each].

“If we want to make a change... [Let’s do] the same as the men.”

Other female boxers like Claressa Shields and Caroline Dubois have criticized the ruling in the past, with the WBC insisting the rule is because of safety reasons.

But Katie Taylor waved away the suggestion with the customary 10 two-minute rounds in women's boxing expected to stay

“I don’t really feel like that will make a huge change. The fight is already iconic the way it is,” Taylor said.

When Serrano doubled down on her proposal, saying, “

I think we need to make a stand,”

Taylor responded: “I think we’re already making a stand.”

Taylor (20-0, six knockouts) last fought in December, retaining her titles with a decision win against Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) also last competed in December when she outpointed Miriam Gutierrez.