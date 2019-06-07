Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff

Munster will complete their coaching set up by appointing Australian Stephen Larkham as their backs coach.

It is understood that Larkham was in Limerick earlier this week to finalise a deal.

He will replace Felix Jones, who departed the province alongside forwards coach Jerry Flannery after the pair turned down new contract offers.

The 1999 World Cup winner has previously worked with the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora during the pair's time with the Brumbies in Australia.

Larkham was the Wallabies assistant coach up until February this year.

"I think the Munster fans will be excited by it," former Munster star Alan Quinlan told Off the Ball.

Legend of international rugby

"I know he's got to back that quality up as a coach, but you just think with someone like Tyler Bleyendaal, J. J. Hanrahan or Joey Carbery, they're going to be having one-on-ones with an absolute legend of international rugby."

The 102 capped Wallabies international is also believed to be close friends with Connacht head coach, Andy Friend, through his connection with the Brumbies.

If the deal goes through, Larkham will join Graham Rowntree, who was appointed as forwards coach earlier this week.