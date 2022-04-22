Kerry have agreed to play Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7 in the Munster football semi-final

KERRY AND CORK'S Munster semi-final that was set to be held in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney will now take place in Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on 7 May after Kerry GAA agreed to move the fixture back to Cork.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh became unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert and Páirc Uí Rinn had capacity issues.

The Cork players refused to play the fixture due to the move, but have now got their wish to play in Cork following a consultation process with the players and management team from Kerry GAA.

The Cork footballers aren't blinking. There is no change in their stance over the upcoming Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7th. They are standing by their original statement (see below). It's Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere. pic.twitter.com/cLhn9UGUWe — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) April 21, 2022

A statement this month from Cork panel read:

"The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd. We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association."

"As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on 7 May 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn."

"We will not be playing the match in any other venue."

"Regards, the Cork Senior Football Players & Management."

Kerry GAA’s full statement now reads:

“The Executive of the Kerry County Board, following consultation with the Senior Football Team Management and subject to the approval of the Munster Council, has decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board to set aside for one year only [2022] the Home & Away agreement between the Counties in order that Páirc Uí Rinn may substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork’s ‘Home’ venue for this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship game.

“The present Agreement would recommence in 2023 with a return to Fitzgerald Stadium and on the understanding Cork’s ‘Home’ venue would be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh thereafter.

“Kerry County Board acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both Boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Munster Senior Football Championship and the priority now for the Team Management and Players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

“It is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue for this game and Kerry County Board will not be making any further comment on this matter until such time as that process is completed.”