Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen have been included in Connacht's squad for the trip to South Africa

CONNACHT WILL BE BOOSTED by the return of Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen ahead of their trip to South Africa.

The international pair missed last weeks 36-10 defeat to Ulster, but will now be part of Connacht's travelling pack for their URC clash with DHL Stormers on Saturday. Prop Finlay Bealham has also been included by Andy Friend.

Jack Carty may make the squad, but this is not confirmed yet.

Director of Rugby Friend and new head coach Pete Wilkins will take the 28-strong squad to South Africa today.

🇿🇦 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🟢🦅



The Connacht management team have selected a 28-man squad that will travel to South Africa today ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against the DHL Stormers



— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) September 19, 2022

They will also play the Bulls on the 30th of September.

Last Saturday Ulster came out on top in the scrappy provincial clash against Connacht.

Tries from Luke Marshall and Tom Stewart, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Callum Reid gave Ulster a comfortable opening day win.

CONNACHT TRAVELLING SQUAD VS DHL STORMERS (SATURDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER)

Forwards (17)

Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Ciaran Booth, Paul Boyle, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling, Leva Fifita, Dave Heffernan, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sam Illo, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Grant Stewart, Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Backs (11)

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell, Conor Fitzgerald, Mack Hansen, David Hawkshaw, Kieran Marmion, Oran McNulty, John Porch, Byron Ralston.