Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen have been included in Connacht's squad for the trip to South Africa
Sport

Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen have been included in Connacht's squad for the trip to South Africa

CONNACHT WILL BE BOOSTED by the return of Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen ahead of their trip to South Africa.

The international pair missed last weeks 36-10 defeat to Ulster, but will now be part of Connacht's travelling pack for their URC clash with DHL Stormers on Saturday. Prop Finlay Bealham has also been included by Andy Friend.

Jack Carty may make the squad, but this is not confirmed yet.

Director of Rugby Friend and new head coach Pete Wilkins will take the 28-strong squad to South Africa today.

They will also  play the Bulls on the 30th of September.

Last Saturday Ulster came out on top in the scrappy provincial clash against Connacht.

Tries from Luke Marshall and Tom Stewart, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Callum Reid gave Ulster a comfortable opening day win.

CONNACHT TRAVELLING SQUAD VS DHL STORMERS (SATURDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER)

Forwards (17)

Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Ciaran Booth, Paul Boyle, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling, Leva Fifita, Dave Heffernan, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sam Illo, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Grant Stewart, Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Backs (11)

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell, Conor Fitzgerald, Mack Hansen, David Hawkshaw, Kieran Marmion, Oran McNulty, John Porch, Byron Ralston.

See More: Bundee Aki, Connacht, Mack Hansen, Rugby

Related

Bundee Aki is named captain for the Māori All Blacks game and Ian Henderson's tour of New Zealand is over after a knee injury
Sport 2 months ago

Bundee Aki is named captain for the Māori All Blacks game and Ian Henderson's tour of New Zealand is over after a knee injury

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's James Lowe and Bundee Aki have been used as references in Spain’s player eligibility appeal
Sport 3 months ago

Ireland's James Lowe and Bundee Aki have been used as references in Spain’s player eligibility appeal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bundee Aki not included in Connacht squad for Leinster trip
Sport 9 months ago

Bundee Aki not included in Connacht squad for Leinster trip

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixture details confirmed
Sport 2 hours ago

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixture details confirmed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Scotland and Armenia matches, Liam Scales replaces him
Sport 4 hours ago

Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Scotland and Armenia matches, Liam Scales replaces him

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year
Sport 5 hours ago

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad
Sport 6 hours ago

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy
News 6 hours ago

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy

By: Jack Beresford