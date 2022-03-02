Celtic and Rangers will face each other for the first time outside of Scotland next year

HISTORY WILL be made next year when Celtic and Rangers face each other in the Sydney Super Cup. The game will be the first time that the two Glasgow teams will face each other outside Scotland.

The tournament will take place during the break in domestic football for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The date scheduled for the four-team tournament starts on 16 November and will also have a number of Australian teams from the A-league like Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC alongside the two Scottish clubs.

🇦🇺🏟️ 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞'𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠! 🍀#CelticFC are set to play in a four-team tournament at the end of November as Ange Postecoglou takes his team home to Australia.



Celtic's manager Ange Postecoglou moved toAustralia from Greece as an infant and has spoken about returning to his homeland with his current club

The 56-year-old said"

"There's no doubt it will be special. I know how big this football club is back home and for me to go back as the manager of it, it will be emotional,"

"There’s a lot of guys who I grew up with or shared a dressing room with who are die-hard Celtic supporters and they are going to see their mate bringing their team Down Under.

"For the whole football community that I grew up in, they will all take great pride out of somebody who came through their ranks bringing home such a massive football club.

"People are not that aware of the global reach of this football club. If you talk about big football clubs in Australia, Celtic is up there in terms of recognition.

"It’s not the overriding sport in the country, but if you talk to a football lover or even a sport lover in Australia, Celtic is at the forefront of the clubs that they know.

"Hopefully what this means is that we keep looking at these markets and keep growing the reach of this football club because there are opportunities there to keep fertilising that feeling and connection.

He also spoke about Australians commintents to watch European football in the early hours of the morning.

"If you support this football club in Australia, it means you are getting up at two or three in the morning to watch them and that’s a hell of a commitment.

"I knew guys that were doing that every week, going to their local to see this football club play.

"I know this will be super well-received and I know it will help continue growing this club’s legacy on that side of the world."

Back in Scotland Postecoglou's Celtic side are three points above rivals Rangers after dropping points to Hibernian over the weekend.

Celtic host St Mirren tonight, while Rangers travel to St Johnstone.

Both games start at 19.45