Connacht vs Sale Sharks teams for tomorrow's pre season game

CONNACHT WILL play Sale Sharks in Athlone (k/o 7pm) tomorrow.

Andy Freind has named a brand new side after the Irish province lost 57- 19 to Castres in France yesterday

There are starts for new arrivals Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy, while Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.

Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald make up the 9/10 combo, while Shayne Bolton and Tom Farrell make up the centre partnership. The team is completed by a back three of wingers John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.

Among the 11 replacements there is just one change from the players that travelled to France, with Jordan Duggan coming in as replacement loose-head.

The game will take place tomorrow at Dubarry Park in Athlone (k/o 19:00)

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The team is as follows

Starting XV