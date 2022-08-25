Connacht vs Sale Sharks teams for tomorrow's pre season game

CONNACHT WILL play Sale Sharks in Athlone (k/o 7pm) tomorrow.
Andy Freind has named a brand new side after the Irish province lost 57- 19 to Castres in France yesterday
There are starts for new arrivals Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy, while Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row.
Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald make up the 9/10 combo, while Shayne Bolton and Tom Farrell make up the centre partnership. The team is completed by a back three of wingers John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.
Among the 11 replacements there is just one change from the players that travelled to France, with Jordan Duggan coming in as replacement loose-head.
The game will take place tomorrow at Dubarry Park in Athlone (k/o 19:00)
Tickets are on sale now HERE.
The team is as follows
Starting XV
FullBack 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
Winger 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
Centre's 13. Tom Farrell, 12 .Shayne Bolton
Winger 11. John Porch
Outhalf:10. Conor Fitzgerald Scrumhalf: 9. Kieran Marmion
Front Row: 1. Peter Dooley, 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin, 3. Jack Aungier
Second Row 4. Josh Murphy, 5. Gavin Thornbury
Back Row 6. Jarrad Butler (c), 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Oisín McCormack
21. Colm Reilly
22. Shane Jennings
23. Josh O’Connor
24. Charlie Ward
25. Bart Vermeulen
26. Donnacha Byrne