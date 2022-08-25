Connacht vs Sale Sharks teams for tomorrow's pre season game
Sport

Connacht vs Sale Sharks teams for tomorrow's pre season game

Galway , Ireland - 9 October 2021; Tom Farrell of Connacht is tackled by Taine Basham, left, and Mesake Doge of Dragons during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Dragons at The Sportsground in Galway. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

CONNACHT WILL play Sale Sharks in Athlone (k/o 7pm) tomorrow.  

Andy Freind has named a brand new side after the Irish province lost 57- 19 to Castres in France yesterday 

There are starts for new arrivals Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy, while Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row alongside Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. Gavin Thornbury partners Murphy in the second row, while Dooley has Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier for company in the front row. 

Kieran Marmion and Conor Fitzgerald make up the 9/10 combo, while Shayne Bolton and Tom Farrell make up the centre partnership. The team is completed by a back three of wingers John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran. 

Among the 11 replacements there is just one change from the players that travelled to France, with Jordan Duggan coming in as replacement loose-head. 

The game will take place tomorrow at Dubarry Park in Athlone (k/o 19:00) 

The team is as follows 

Starting XV

FullBack 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
Winger 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
Centre's 13. Tom Farrell, 12 .Shayne Bolton
Winger 11. John Porch
Outhalf:10. Conor Fitzgerald Scrumhalf: 9. Kieran Marmion
Front Row: 1. Peter Dooley, 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin, 3. Jack Aungier
Second Row 4. Josh Murphy, 5. Gavin Thornbury
Back Row 6. Jarrad Butler (c), 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Darragh Murray
20. Oisín McCormack
21. Colm Reilly
22. Shane Jennings
23. Josh O’Connor
24. Charlie Ward
25. Bart Vermeulen
26. Donnacha Byrne

